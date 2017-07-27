Leak Concerns Causing Infighting in White House

White House Communications Director Sends Out Cryptic Tweet Last Night About Leaks

WASHINGTON-The president’s new communications director is doubling down on his complaints of leaks within the White House.

Anthony Scaramucci tells CNN’s “New Day” that sometimes administration officials “leak things to reporters to help shape policy.”

But he says he wants to stop what he calls “nefarious, unnecessary, backstabbing, palace intrigue-like leaks.”

Scaramucci tweeted about leaks late Wednesday and mentioned the Twitter handle of White House chief of staff Reince Priebus.

That tweet has since been deleted. Asked what he meant by including Priebus, Scaramucci says, “If Reince wants to explain he’s not the leaker, he can do that.”