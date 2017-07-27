Open House Held to Discuss Potential Enbridge Pipeline Permit Renewal

Pipeline Passes Through Eleven Miles of the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest Near Ashland

ASHLAND, Wis. – Enbridge Energy ahs asked to continue operating their pipeline that passes through a national forest near Ashland. Thursday night, an open house was held for people to learn more about that pipeline.

The Enbridge pipeline was first built in 1953 and has continued operating through the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest Since then.

Now, the U.S. Forest Service is deciding whether to re-authorize Enbridge’s special permit to operate that pipeline for the next thirty years. The permit was last authorized in 1993.

“It’s a lot more than simply having yes, no,” says Paul Strong, Forest Supervisor for the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. “It’s under what circumstances, what terms and conditions are associated with the permit, what are some contemporary issues that we should speak to as we write our environmental analysis piece for this.”

The open house gave people the chance to learn more about the proposed re-authorization. Forest Service and Enbridge representatives were on hand to answer questions and address concerns about the pipeline.

“Making sure that people understand what we do and providing that information to properly inform people is absolutely critical,” says Trent Wetmore, Enbridge’s Director of Operations for the Superior Region.

Some in attendance are opposed to the pipeline permit being renewed and came to submit comments to the Forest Service about why they feel the way they do.

“The water can’t speak for itself,” says Sandy Gokee, who opposes the permit re-authorization. “The animals and plants can’t speak for themselves, and it’s our duty to take care of them in the way that they take care of us.”

If you couldn’t make it to the open house tonight, you can ask questions and submit comments here.