Paine Reflects on First 100 Days as Superior Mayor

Mayor Proud of Accomplishments in a Short Time

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Jim Paine knew the job wouldn’t be easy.

But 100 days into his first term as Superior’s Mayor, Paine feels as if he and his city are moving in the right direction.

“The first 100 days are not the whole term, but they certainly set the pace,” said Paine, who defeated Brent Fennessey in April to succeed Bruce Hagen as Mayor. “They certainly set the agenda to show we intend to accomplish something here.”

And there have been plenty of accomplishments.

Since Paine took office April 18th, Superior re–joined the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative; passed the Wisconsin’s first pro–labor ordinance since 2011’s Act 10; created a comprehensive recreation plan; announced the Nemadji Trail Superior Generation Project, Douglas Co.’s largest ever private investment; as well as Earth Rider Brewery, the city’s first production brewery in more than a half century.

“We’ve had remarkable progress in the City of Superior,” the Mayor said, summing up his first 100 days.

Paine’s campaign focused on three key issues; housing, wages, and development. And while the first 100 days has seen plenty of progress, the Mayor says there’s still plenty of work to do.

“It feels old–fashioned,” said Paine. “You want people to be able to have access to their government. And that’s the best part of the job. I never get off the clock. You have to enjoy it, you have to be passionate about helping people every single day because that is the job. It’s not 9–5, it’s not Monday–Friday. You go to work every day to help out the people in your hometown.”

But Superior makes up half of the Twin Ports and Paine knows working with Duluth Mayor Emil Larson pays off on both sides of the bridge.

“We are one large community,” said Paine. “Recognizing each city contributes dramatically to our quality of life is very important. I think Mayor Larson recognizes that and I think we’ve built some great partnerships about that.”

Paine believes Superior’s future has plenty of promise. Not because of his leadership, but because of the foundation he has to work with.

“We can recognize we have a great city already, we have plenty to celebrate already,” said Paine. “We’ve had a lot to celebrate in the last 100 days.”