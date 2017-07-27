Purchase a Blizzard – Help Children’s Miracle Network

Miracle Treat Day Benefits Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare

DULUTH, Minn. – Today you can enjoy a sweet treat all while supporting Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare.

It’s all for Dairy Queen’s Annual “Miracle Treat Day” fundraiser.

Gillette has clinics throughout Minnesota including a Duluth site in the Lakewalk Center on London Road.

Donations collected on Miracle Treat Day will directly help Gillette fund vital treatments, equipment and support for children with disabilities.

During Miracle Treat Day, $1 or more from every Blizzard Treat sold at participating locations will be donated to CMN Hospitals, which raises funds and awareness for 170 children’s hospitals across the U.S. and Canada.

Last year’s Miracle Treat Day at DQ stores raised more than $252,775 for Gillette.

Since 1984, the Dairy Queen system has raised more than $125 million for the charity through fundraising efforts including Miracle Treat Day, the Miracle Balloon campaign and other local initiatives.

To help celebrate Miracle Treat Day, fans are encouraged to use #MiracleTreatDay on social media and invite others to join them in visiting a participating DQ location on Thursday, July 27.

For more information about Miracle Treat Day and to find participating locations, visit MiracleTreatDay.com.