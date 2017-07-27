Suspicious Fire at Residence on Calvary Road

No One was Injured in the Incident

DULUTH, Minn.-Authorities are investigating a suspicious fire today at a residence on Calvary Road, which left no one injured.

Firefighters and deputies were called to the scene at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday at 3912 East Calvary Road. Smoke alarms could be heard at the property, as smoke poured out of the windows at the residence.

A small fire was knocked down at the scene with a fire extinguisher. No one was found in the home.

Check back for details as they become available.