Two Detained in Fleet Farm Shoplifting Incident

One Suspect had Loaded Hand Gun and Hypodermic Needle

HERMANTOWN, Minn.-Two suspects were arrested at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hermantown’s Mills Fleet Farm in a shoplifting incident.

A 26-year-old male suspect was found with a loaded handgun concealed in his waistband, along with a hypodermic needle which tested positive for a controlled substance. He has been arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possessing a pistol with a controlled substance, and having drug paraphernalia.

A 23-year-old male suspect, who is currently homeless, was booked in jail for possessing burglarized tools and shoplifting.