Two Females Robbed at Gunpoint in Drug Deal Gone Wrong

Five suspects were arrested in connection to the incident

BEMIDJI, Minn. – Around 4:30 a.m., Monday July 24, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department received a call that two adult females had been robbed at gun point outside a residence in the 5200 block of 15th Street NW in Grant Valley Township outside of Bemidji.

The 911 caller indicated that one of the females was in the process of exiting her home to enter a vehicle that had just arrived to pick her up for work, when they were approached by three males, according to the Beltrami Chief Deputy.

It was also reported that one of the males was armed with a handgun and that they were demanding money from the two women. The individuals were unsuccessful in their attempts and fled the scene. The females immediately made the 911 call and were able to give a detailed description of the get-away vehicle.

The vehicle was located within blocks of the incident. The three males and two females found in the vehicle were arrested without incident and are currently awaiting Aggravated Robbery and other charges.

During the investigation, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office recovered two replica handguns and methamphetamine. The replica handguns were found to be BB type CO2 pistol and an Airsoft pistol, each had their federally-required orange protective tip removed. As the investigation continued, it revealed that the victims were victims of mistaken identity in a drug deal gone wrong.

Two suspects had earlier been involved in a drug transaction, where the individual delivering had simply taken their money and fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV, according to authorities. The suspects then went on the hunt for this vehicle, and found the victim’s vehicle, which they quickly found to be the wrong dark-colored SUV.

Suspects names are withheld pending formal charges.