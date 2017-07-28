Bush’s Baked Beans Recalls Several Flavors Over Can Defects

Bush Brothers & Company is voluntarily recalling 28 ounce cans of three flavors of their Bush’s Baked Beans.

The company states that the flavors involved may have defective side seams on their cans, an issue found to be related to quality issue from Bush’s can supplier.

Side seam defects may affect the integrity and may cause the cans to leak or allow for harmful bacteria to grow inside the product, the company’s press release stated.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide in retail stores, and only affects the flavors and lot codes listed below. Lot codes are printed on the bottom of each can.

Bush’s Best Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans UPC 0 39400 01977 0

Lot Codes: 6097S GF and 6097P GF

Bush’s Best Country Style Baked Beans UPC 0 39400 01974 9

Lot Codes: 6077S RR, 6077P RR, 6087S RR, 6087P RR

Bush’s Best Original Baked Beans UPC 0 39400 01614 4

Lot Codes: 6057S LC and 6057P LC

All contain a best by date of June 2019.

Consumers should not use these products even if they do not look or smell spoiled.

Those who purchased the products listed above are urged to call Bush’s Consumer Relations at 1-800-590-3797.

For more information visit www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/