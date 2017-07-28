Cloquet PD and Walmart Team Up to Help Boy Whose Bike was Stolen

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Cloquet Police Department teamed up with Walmart to reward a boy whose bike was stolen.

Austin has been setting up his lemonade stand every week outside of Junction Tire Service to earn money to buy himself a new bike.

On Friday, the Cloquet PD and Walmart surprised Austin, who they have seen out working hard at his stand, no matter the weather, with a brand new BMX-style bike.

As an officer rolled up with the new bike Austin exclaimed, “That’s the one I’ve been wanting for all this time!”

Another awesome story of our local law enforcement giving back to the community.