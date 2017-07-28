Duluth Coffee Company celebrates opening of new space

The new space also features a bar, serving a few local favorites

DULUTH, Minn. – A new and expanded space was reason to celebrate for Duluth Coffee Company on Friday. Duluth Coffee Company opened the doors to the new expansion two doors down from the original shop. The new location was built to house a bigger roaster, Which owner Eric Faust says will help the company expand its market.

“We’ve always viewed ourselves as a roaster more than anything,” Faust said. “So, for us, we’re just trying to show people what roasting is all about, and we like to have a space that’s comfortable, and people can experience something.”

They expect to have the new roaster installed in the next couple of weeks.