Final Kayak Festival Begins Tomorrow

Races Begin at 9 a.m. Saturday

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – The final Two Harbors Kayak Festival kicks off tomorrow in Two Harbors.

The group made the announcement on Facebook earlier this month. The festival is in its 20th year.

Races begin at 9 a.m. as events go through Sunday.

To find out more about the event, visit http://www.kayakfestival.org/.