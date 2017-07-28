Free Range Film Festival

35 Different Movies During Two Nights

Wrenshall, Minn

Film buffs packed a big red barn in Wrenshall tonight for the 15th annual Free Range Film Festival.

This year’s festival features 35 different films with something to satisfy anyone’s tastes.

Organizers say being able to watch films in a big red barn brings a different feel to the festival.

“Watching something in a barn where you have hay bales and you have the haymow open to let in the fresh breeze. It has this relaxed sort of summer time feel to it,” says Anne Dugan, Organizer.

There will be plenty of local flavor as well as films from across the country during the two day fest which directors look forward to each year.

“I think this is the coolest film festival on earth cause it’s in a barn. The people, the audience here is always really cool. I mean I’ve had lots of shorts here,” John Akre, Featured Film Director says.