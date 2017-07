Guilty Plea in Reservation Murder

Wayne Bosto Admitted to Killing John Korby Lats December

CARLTON, Minn. – A man accused of a murder on the Fond du Lac Reservation says he’s guilty.

33 year old Wayne Bosto pled guilty to second degree murder charges in Carlton County court Friday.

Bosto was accused of killing John Korby last December. Bosto was also charged with being a felon in possesion of a firearm.

Bosto will be sentenced August 31st.