Highway 135 Detour Route Changes Monday, July 31

VIRGINIA, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation reports a new detour route on the Highway 53 relocation project effective Monday, July 31.

The detour rouge will change to follow Highway 53 south to Highway 37, and then west to Gilbert at 9 a.m. Monday. Hwy 135 will be open between Gilbert and Landfill Road, but there will be no direct access to Hwy 53.

As part of the new detour, workers will install a 3-way stop at the end of the southbound ramp from Hwy 53 onto Hwy 37. The 3-way is intended to provide safer conditions during heavy traffic periods.

The detour will allow crews to complete the new interchange for Hwy 53 and Hwy 135.

For maps of the detour routes, other information and to view the project webcam, visit the project website at mndot.gov/d1/projects/hwy53relocation.