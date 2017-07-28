New restaurant coming to former Porter’s location

Crews are currently remodeling the space

DULUTH, Minn. Porter’s restaurant in Downtown Duluth’s Holiday Center is no more. Porter’s actually closed ealrier this summer. The space is currently being renovated and will re–open as a new restaurant. The new name hasn’t been released yet but the concept looks to incorporate parts of the Northland’s history.

“We have guests that continue to come back to our hotel that love the facility that like the proximity to Canal Park and other downtown features, and it will be great to be able to serve them more food and beverage options,” Lion Hotel Group’s Kelsi Thompson said.

The new restaurant is set to open this October.