OMC Smokehouse Now on the ‘BBQ Bucket List’

DULUTH, Minn. —

A popular new restaurant in the Lincoln Park neighborhood has been picked by Southern Living Magazine as one of the best of its kind in the nation.

OMC Smokehouse has only been open since February, but they have made the list as Minnesota’s entry in the magazine’s “Great American Barbecue Bucket List.”

The restaurant’s owners say they spent more than two years travelling the country, sampling all sorts of barbecue to learn recipes and techniques.

From Texas style brisket to Tennessee hot chicken, Managing Partner Louie Hanson, also of Duluth Grill fame, says the mission at OMC is to bring the culture of barbecue to northern Minnesota.

“There’s really no culture of barbecue set here in Minnesota,” Hanson said. “So we kind of get to cheat a little bit by pulling from all parts of the country.”

OMC Smokehouse is located on Superior Street in Lincoln Park.

They open at 11:00 am every day.