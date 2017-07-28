Registration Open for 2017 Tee Up FORE Kids Golf Classic

Benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland

DULUTH, Minn. – The annual Tee Up FORE Kids Golf Classic will held by the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland, on Monday, August 21 at the Northland Country Club. The classic allows for individuals to play an award-winning course, while also helping children in need across the Northland.

The classic raises funds to provide supportive services to children ages 6 to 18 in the Twin Ports, where three Club branches are located. Each year the Boys & Girls Club of the Northland serves over 50,000 healthy meals and snacks, provides over 2,500 hours of academic tutoring, and reaches over 3,500 youth in the community.

Last year, the Tee Up FORE Kids Golf Classic welcomed over 200 community members and leaders.

Those interested in reserving a spot in the classic need to register their team by Monday, August 7 at bgcnorth.org.