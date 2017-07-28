Sky Harbor Airport Receives Over $4 Million for Improvements

Sky Harbor Airport

DULUTH, Minn. – Today, Senator Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken, along with Representative Rick Nolan announced over $4 million for the Sky Harbor Airport.

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the grant to the airport, totaling $4,611,690 for infrastructure improvements.

“This investment in the Sky Harbor Airport is crucial to supporting safe and efficient air travel in our region,” Nolan said in statement Friday. “Our region’s airports provide essential access to air travel in our rural areas and support good-paying jobs in our part of Minnesota.”

This grant will allow the airport to construct a new runway on Minnesota Point.