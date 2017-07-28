The Slip opens for business in Canal Park

The Slip is located "next door" to Hoops Brewing

DULUTH, Minn. – Hoops Brewing in Canal Park welcomed a new neighbor with a unique concept. The Slip is a full bar, technically located next door to Hoops. It actually shares the same space with a small wall which separates the brewery from the bar, creating two separate businesses, with two separate owners.

“We were really lucky to have this opportunity,” owner Paul Christensen said. “To have my own lease, my own license, my own everything here. To be able to have Hoops as a neighbor, and be able to share this part of the space.”

The Slip opened for business last Thursday.