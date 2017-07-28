Trump Tweets He is Naming Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly as Chief of Staff, Ousting Reince Priebus

(FOX NEWS) – President Trump announced Friday that he is naming Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly as his new White House chief of staff, ousting Reince Preibus.

The president made the announcement on Twitter.

I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

…and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

Kelly is a retired Marine general, formerly commanded the United States Southern Command.

Priebus traveled with Trump earlier in the day to an appearance in Brentwood, New York. Trump thanked him for his service and “dedication to his country.”

