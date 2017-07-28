Trump Tweets He is Naming Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly as Chief of Staff, Ousting Reince Priebus

Site Staff

(FOX NEWS) – President Trump announced Friday that he is naming Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly as his new White House chief of staff, ousting Reince Preibus.

The president made the announcement on Twitter.

 

Kelly is a retired Marine general, formerly commanded the United States Southern Command.

Priebus traveled with Trump earlier in the day to an appearance in Brentwood, New York. Trump thanked him for his service and “dedication to his country.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

 

