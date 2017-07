Woodland Days Has Started

5K to be Held Tomorrow

DULUTH, Minn.-Woodland Days began in Duluth today with multiple bands performing at the Other Place Bar and Grill.

Tomorrow at 10 a.m., a 5K run begins at the Rice Lake Township Fire Station.

The 5K is being held to honor Fire Chief Matthew Frantz ,who passed away from a cardiac event while on duty.

To find out more, visit http://redrun5k.org/.