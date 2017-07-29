Duluth Alternative Schools Alumni Hold Reunion

Every Five Years, Graduates From Every Class Get Together

DULUTH, Minn. – Alumni from Duluth alternative schools got together for a reunion today.

Ever five years, grads from every class at Unity, Hillside, and Skyline alternative schools get together to reminisce while enjoying food and games.

“Nobody’s putting on anything for alternative schools in this area,” says John D’Auria, who graduated from a Duluth alternative school in 1989. “Nobody ever puts together a reunion, nobody ever has proms for them, so I decided just because we go to alternative schools, we want to have a reunion too.”

Today’s reunion raised money for the Boys and Girls Club of Duluth.

The next reunion will be in 2022.