Hundreds Of Classic Cars Invade Grand Rapids

Gearheads Dream: 3 Day Event With Hundreds Of Cars

Grand Rapids, Minn. – Motor heads rolled into Grand Rapids for the 33rd annual Weekend of Wheels Car Show.

Every year since 1984 the last weekend in July means lots of classic rides make their way to Grand Rapids.

This year’s show features more than 200 classic cars.

One organizer we talked to says showing off these old cars keeps his club young.

“I think to a certain degree people want to relive their youth. With so many of these cars we all grew up in the era of the muscle cars when Detroit ruled. From that we want to take these cars, restore them and continue to drive them,” Chuck Beck, President, Northern Cruise Car Club says.

Weekend of Wheels is also an MSRA voting event.