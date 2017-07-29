Large Swap Meet In Grand Rapids Draws Thousands

Rusty Gold Ever Where You Turned

Grand Rapids, Minn. – This weekend, Grand Rapids was home to one of the largest swap meets in the Midwest.

This weekend more than 8,000 people will wind their way through about 900 vendor booths selling just about anything you can imagine.

“We fill every hotel from within 50 miles of this and if you want to eat downtown at a good restaurant you better reserve it a year ahead because otherwise you’re going to go hungry.” says Bud Stone, President of the Chamber of Commerce.

If you missed them today both the swap meet and car show continue tomorrow.