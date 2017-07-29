Man Injured in ATV Rollover

Authorities Say He Wasn't Wearing a Helmet

ALBORN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Cotton man was hospitalized after an All-Terrain Vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. 21 year old Dakota Voight was seriously injured when his ATV rolled over as voight climbed a steep hill on a trail in Alborn Township.

Voight was airlifted to st. Luke’s Hosiptal in Duluth where he’s in stable condition.

According to St. Louis County sheriffs, Voight was not wearing a helmet.