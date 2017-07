One Dead in Minneapolis Shooting

Police Have not Released Victim's Identity

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Minneapolis police say one person has died in a shooting on the city’s north side.

Officers responded to a 911 call of the shooting on Plymouth Avenue North on Friday night. Police found a man who had been shot in the head. The victim was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died.

The name of the victim was not immediately released. Police say no one has been arrested.