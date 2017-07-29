All Pints North Brew Fest Packs Bayfront Park

More Than 120 Craft Brewies Showed Off Beers to Five Thousand Attendees

DULUTH, Minn. – Thousands of beer drinkers packed Bayfront Festival Park for this year’s All Pints North Brew Fest.

More than one-hundred twenty craft brewies showed off their best brews in Bayfront Park, making Duluth, for a day, the land of ten thousand beers.

“I heard there’s something like five hundred and, I don’t know, it would be nice if I could hit maybe a fifth of that but we’ll see,” says Lisa Beckner, who attended the festival.

The Minnesota Craft Brewers Association puts on the All Pints North Summer Brew Fest to celebrate great breweries across the state.

“It’s a great way to get exposure, introduce our name and brand and where we’re located and some of our beers,” says Mike Prom, owner of Voyageur Brewing Company in Grand Marais.

The festival gives brewers a chance to showcase their best products.

“It feels narcissistic but it’s a lot of fun because we get to hang out with people that drink the beer that I make and I like that,” says Charles Fuller, brewer at Lake Superior Brewing Company.

With hundreds of samples available, beer drinkers can find out which brews are their favorites.

“These days the different flavored beers you can find, there are so many and they’re so good so it’s kind of nice to get such a wide variety that’s different from the typical stuff that you get at your local bars,” says Beckner.

And the thousands in attendance could relax by the lake while enjoying their favorite beverage.

“Everybody’s just big beer fans and that’s what we’re all here for,” says Fuller.

Organizers say the sixth All Pints North was the biggest yet with over five thousand festival-goers sampling brews.