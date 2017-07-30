Law Enforcement Helps Duluth Man Get Bike

The Man's Bike was Destroyed in Bus Crash

Going above and beyond the call of duty, that’s what a group of people working in law enforcement have done in Duluth, following a DTA bus crash that happened in July.

No one was hurt in the crash, but one man with a disability lost one of his prized possessions. That’s when a few people stepped in and did something about it.

The damage to the DTA bus appeared minimal following a crash in Duluth, unfortunately it was something else that took the blow.

“Unfortunately that bike took the brunt of it, it smashed into the SUV and the bike didn’t make it,” said Duluth Police Officer Paige Grenier.

A little police work revealed that to its owner, the bike was something special because he’s disabled, and living in a group home

“(He used it) getting out, enjoying the weather, keeping busy and running errands,” said Lakeside Manor Operations Manager Bart Martinson.

Officers say they know insurance would have eventually paid for it, but they didn’t want to wait.

“We’re fortunate enough that we have a job we can give a few dollars, $5 dollars or so and many were willing and able to give,” said Officer Grenier.

“With insurance agencies there are hoops to jump through, this is something we were able to do in a couple hours,” said Officer Taylor Stutsman.

Dispatch, Duluth Police and the St. Louis County Sheriff’s office quickly gathered the money for a new bike and one big surprise, bringing a new bike to the man who had lost one.

“I told him what was on the back of the car, was his He was happy, excited and overjoyed,” said Officer Grenier.

It’s a gift that reverses a little bit of bad luck and is going to get a lot of miles for both the new owner, and the officers.

“It’s the little things we can do every day to help make our community a better place, it feels good,” said Officer Stutsman.