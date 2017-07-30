Medical School in Duluth Raises Money For Cancer Research

DULUTH, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Medical School, Duluth campus is raising money to fund cancer research.

The group held a fundraising event at Bent Paddle on Sunday. They are trying to raise around $17,000 for the Chainbreaker event, a three-day bike ride which raises money for the cancer research at the Masonic Cancer Center.

“Research is the only way we’re ever going to make a difference with cancer,” Paula Termuhlen, Regional Dean at the University of Minnesota Medical School, Duluth campus said. “And it’s very personal. We’ve had several individuals very recently be intimately touched by cancer with our faculty and staff. But more importantly, everyone gets touched by cancer.”

The Chainbreaker event starts on August 11th. 100 percent of the proceeds go to cancer research.

