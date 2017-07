Opinions Wanted: Michigan Street Bike Lane Experiment

DULUTH, Minn. – A unique bike lane experiment on West Michigan Street in downtown Duluth is coming to an end Friday, Aug. 4.

The city wants to know if those protected bike lanes should come back permanently in the future.

The city has said the newly designed bike lanes are the trend across the country and makes bikers feel more comfortable getting around busy downtown areas.

What do you think? Click here for the survey.