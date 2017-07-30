Police Search For Missing Duluth Couple With Medical Needs

DULUTH, Minn. (Press Release) – The Duluth Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 82-year-old Ronald Tarnowski and 78-year-old Mary Tarnowski.

Ronald and Mary were last seen yesterday, July 29th at around 9:00 a.m. They may be driving a silver 2005 Chevy Tahoe 4 door SUV with MN license plate 852JXG with black plastic fender flares.

Also, they left home without their cell phone. Ron has early stage dementia and Mary has right sided paralysis and difficulty speaking due to a stroke many years ago.

They live in Duluth and only drive to get food at nearby restaurants so this is very unlike them. Anyone having information on their whereabouts are asked to contact the Duluth Police Department by calling 911.