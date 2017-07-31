Construction Starts Again on Airport Runway

The Whole Project is to be Completed in 2018

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth International Airport has been working on a multi-million dollar project to replace a 60 year old runway for the first time. The construction on the project has started again, Monday.

The construction is done in phases to allow for operations like air traffic to continue on different parts of the runway, and last summer, a small portion of the middle of the runway was rebuilt. Now, construction has started on the 2000 feet on the west end of the runway.

“On this particular end it’s going to be a lot of electrical work, on this end, and then the new pavement, so they’ll be breaking up the old pavement and putting in the new pavement,” said Natalie Peterson, the Director of Communications for the Duluth Airport Authority.

The construction to finish the middle part of the runway will start around labor day weekend, and construction for the East end will start next year.

The multi million dollar project is expected to be completed sometime in 2018.