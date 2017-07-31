County Road 13 Temporarily Closed Tuesday

COOK COUNTY, Minn. – The Cook County Law Enforcement has announced the temporary closure of County Road 13 for sub-grade repair work, on Tuesday Aug. 1.

The closure will begin at 6 a.m. and run until work is complete – estimated to be until 4 p.m.

Co. Rd 13 runs from Hwy 61 to Co. Rd 7, which is also currently under constriction and the intersection will be closed.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area during construction. Those traveling near the construction zones are asked to use extra caution and obey posted signage.