Duluth FC is in Search of a New Head Coach

After two seasons with the squad Kyle Bakas is stepping down.

Duluth, Minn- After two years with Duluth FC Kyle Bakas is stepping down. The former Head Coach told FOX 21 he is pursuing a new job in Billings, Montana and accepted the position earlier this year.

Although the organization said they will have a hard time filling his shoes, Bakas says he knows the team will be just fine without him.

“Players lead the team, coaches help facilitate that but with this group of players their leadership, their ability on the ball, their drive, the coach could be a duck and they would do fine,” said Bakas.

“We will miss him, we will miss him greatly because we have become accustom to his coaching style and he has really turned this team into a force,” said Duluth FC General Manager Tim Sas.

Bakas time coaching Duluth FC may not be completely over.

Depending on his schedule Bakas said he could coach the team in the 2018 US Open Cup if the team would get a berth in.

“Obvioulsy you have to respect depending on when that occurs, I may have something else I’m involved with and they may already have a coach that’s working on preparing them for that season. But even if I came back and was just a third assistant coach I would relish that opportunity,” said Bakas.