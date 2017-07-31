Duluth Police Encourage National Night Out Participation

Thousands of Communities will Celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, August 1, 2017

DULUTH, Minn. – Happening Tuesday, August 1, thousands of neighborhoods throughout the country will be invited to join forces for the 34th Annual National Night Out Crime and Drug Prevention Event.

The Duluth Police Department registered more than 60 block parties in 2016. That number is now up to 74 this year.

Over 37.8 million neighbors across 16, 124 communities celebrate National Night Out.

National Night Out is a cohesive effort to promote involvement in crime prevention activities, police-community partnerships, neighborhood camaraderie and send a message to criminals, letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

If you are interested in hosting a National Night Out Event in Duluth, register by emailing Laura Nelson at lnelson@duluthmn.gov.