El Dorado Bar Gears Up for Fifth Annual Veterans Fundraiser

DULUTH, Minn. – Preps are underway for the fifth-annual Veterans Benefit.

It’s happening this Saturday at the El Dorado Bar and Grill in the Village of Oliver.

A walk will start at 10 a.m. followed by the benefit, horseshoe tournament, raffles and pig roast.

100 percent of the proceeds will benefit local homeless veterans.

Todd Pfeffer, Owner of the El Dorado Bar and Grill, stopped by the FOX 21 Morning Show Monday.

“Veterans should never have a want. They should be taken care of. So this is what we can do to try to help,” Pfeffer said.

