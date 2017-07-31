Flag Retirement Boxes Placed in St. Louis County

Now People Can Get Rid of American Flags Properly

DULUTH, Minn.- St. Louis County is helping people dispose of their U.S. Flags properly.

In the past when people’s American Flags were tattered, ripped or become dirty, many community members didn’t know how to get rid of it. But now, St. Louis County has installed two flag retirement boxes for people to dispose of their worn flags in. Once the flags are placed in the box, the St. Louis County Veterans Service Office will destroy them by burning them.

“The flag should be respected with dignity. And the correct way of destroying the American flag is by burning it,” said Sherry Rodriquez, the Director of St. Louis County Veterans Service Office.

The boxes can be found at the St. Louis County Court House in Duluth, and the Hibbing Annex Building.