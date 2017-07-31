Helping Parents With Autistic Children

Giving Tips After A Stressful Day

Duluth, Minn.

The Duluth Regional Care Center is helping parents learn how to help children with autism.

Thanks to a 950,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services the group can now put more resources towards helping parents understand more ways to help their child while also learning tips to help themselves after a stressful day.

“I think it’s important to have support in general whether you are a parent of a child that has a disability or not. Parenting support is really important and we’re learning more and more about autism and how it impacts different people,” Said Laura Birnbaum, Social Worker, St. Louis County.

Participants also had the chance to learn about and assemble a “busy box”. A box that will keep a child with autism busy while stimulating their mind for longer periods of time.