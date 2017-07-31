LSC Hosts Career Exploration Class

The Class is a Collaboration Between LSC and CAD

DULUTH, Minn.- Community Action Duluth has teamed up with Lake Superior College to offer a free Career Exploration Class

The class started today and teaches participants valuable skills to work in customer service. Participants will have a chance to learn useful math skills, how to use a computer, and how to create a resume. They will also have the chance to meet and talk with local employers.

“Some of these jobs are higher paid than the basic lowest paying jobs, so we want to help people have the skills they need to get the jobs,” said Linda Papison, the Grant Manager for Workforce Development at Lake Superior College.

The class is a 4 week program and goes until August 25th.