Minnesota Trying to Clean Up State’s Water

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -Minnesota’s governor is pushing for more improvements to water quality in the state.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that 40 percent of the state’s lakes and streams are polluted and many are unsafe for recreational activities.

Current cleanup efforts predict water quality improvements of between 6 to 8 percent by 2034. Gov. Mark Dayton has proposed a goal of 25 percent improvement by 2025.

Trevor Russell is the water program director for nonprofit Friends of the Mississippi. He says a report from the University of Minnesota’s Water Resources Center recommends better farm drainage system regulation and planting perennial crops instead of corn and soybeans.

Harold Wolle is president of the Minnesota Corn Growers Association. He says everyone, not just farmers, needs to contribute to improving the state’s water quality.