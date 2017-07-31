National Night Out connects law enforcement with community

Around 75 events are planned for Tuesday

DULUTH, Minn. – The first Tuesday in August is the National Night Out event, and people in the Twin Ports are getting ready to celebrate. Around 75 events are happening all across the area, where community members hold get–togethers and block parties, and invite members of law enforcement to come out and meet the people in their communities, in a more informal setting.

“It helps both ways,” Lieutenant Robert Shene of the Duluth Police Department said. “We not only get to see [the community] in other than a law enforcement situation, they get to see the human side of us. Anything like that helps us with the relationships we have in our community. And ultimately down the road it helps us with policing in our community.”

National Night Out takes place on Tuesday. For a list of events happening in Duluth, follow this link.

