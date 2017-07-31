Painting The Night Away In Superior

Art On The Planet Hosts Lesson's

Superior, Wis.

Art on the Planet in Superior hosts weekly gatherings where you can literally make your own art.

Monday, art students were working on their version of the northern lights cascaded over a water fall.

The class is an easy fun way to try something new.

“Everyone’s is always different that the cool thing about here and they’re not cookie cutter paintings and everyone has their own style,” Scott Checkalski, Local Artist.

You can also schedule your own group party with the studio as well.

So grab 6 or 8 of your friends and head on out for some wine and painting.