Rogue Robot Has Your Gaming Needs

This Weeks Knowing Your Neighbor

Duluth, Minn.

Rogue Robot located on 3 S 4th Ave W, has gamers coming back for more. Open from 12p.m.-8p.m. daily you can find all your gaming needs in one spot. Rogue Robot also host game nights for friends to come and play. Check them out on facebook by searching Rogue Robot,