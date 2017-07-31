Scaramucci Out from White House Communications Post after 11 Days on the Job

WASHINGTON (FOX NEWS) –

President Trump’s headline-grabbing communications director Anthony Scaramucci has been shown the door, after just 11 days on the job.

The decision was announced Monday afternoon as retired Gen. John Kelly took control of the White House staff, apparently moving quickly to impose order on a West Wing gripped for weeks by infighting and public trash-talk.

“Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House Communications Director,” the White House said in a terse written statement. “Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him the best.”

The move comes on the same day Kelly was sworn in as the new White House chief of staff — ironically, stepping into a vacancy that Scaramucci played at least some role in creating.

Scaramucci’s presence at the White House almost immediately caused tension and infighting among the staff.

Press secretary Sean Spicer immediately resigned in protest. And a week later, Reince Priebus left as chief of staff.

It was the Wall Street fianancier who got most of the credit for ousting former chief of staff Priebus, whom he attacked in a profanity-laced tirade with a New Yorker reporter.

But The New York Times reported that Kelly made the request to remove Scaramucci.

In that New Yorker interview, Scaramucci attacked Priebus and also made disparaging remarks about Steve Bannon.