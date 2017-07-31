Temporary Road Closure Planned for Fisherman’s Road

MONDAY, AUGUST 14 TO FRIDAY, AUGUST 18

CASS LAKE, Minn. – The Chippewa National Forest has announced a temporary week-long road closure on Fisherman’s Road (Forest Road 2384) near Lake Winnibigoshish.

The closure from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18 will be located 1.5 miles south of Itasca Co. Rd 33 and 2.7 miles north of Forest Rd 2171.

The Forest Service indicates that the closure is planned to decommission the Upper Third River Impoundment and will replace the dam control structure beneath FR 2384 with a large culvert to restore aquatic passage through the road stream crossing.

Closure notices will be placed at each end of the road beginning 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14.