Veterans Benefit Event Will Take Place at the El Dorado Bar on Saturday

The Event Has been Going on for 5 Years

OLIVER, Wis.- The annual Veterans benefit and Walk for the Fallen is being hosted this Saturday at the El Dorado Bar and Grill In the Village of Oliver.

Community members are invited to support veteran organizations in the area at the event that includes a Horseshoe tournament, pig roast, and raffles. The bar will open at 8 am for breakfast, and the walk will begin at 10.

“I think it’s great that they’re getting involved with this community, not just for the veterans but opening it up to everyone and so they can help put out what veterans are all about and such,” said Brian Erickson, the Veterans Service Officer of Douglas County.

100% of the proceeds will go to benefit Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans, and the Douglas County Veterans Services.