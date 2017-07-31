Victory Cruise Line Eyes Stop In Duluth For 2018

The cruise line is working with several Duluth agencies to figure out details

DULUTH, Minn. – People in the Northland might be seeing a different kind of ship come through the Twin Ports next year.

Victory Cruise Lines is in talks with several Duluth agencies about bringing one of their passenger ships into the Twin Ports. The ships are smaller than your typical cruise liner, but can still bring in a considerable amount of people into Duluth.

“When you look at a ship that can have up to 200 plus passengers on board, that’s another 200 people that we get to introduce to the Twin Ports and Duluth, and all that we have to offer,” Duluth Seaway Port Authority Adele Yorde said. “So when we bring all these folks in, they get to see everything that makes Duluth work and why it’s so special.”

The cruise line is still working out details for the trip. The goal is to come through Duluth around this time next year.