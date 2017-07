Wild Sign Niederreiter to Five-Year Deal

Photo: Minnesota Wild, NHL

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KMSP) – The Minnesota Wild announced Sunday it was re-signing free agent Nino Niederreiter to a five-year deal, locking up an offensive leader with more than 20 goals in each of the last three seasons.

An incredibly reliable presence on the ice, the 24-year-old played in every game last season, scoring 57 points.

At $26.25 million, the deal locks Niederreiter in through the 2021 season.