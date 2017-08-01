‘Adopt a Backpack’ Drive Underway

ISD 709, CHUM, Union Gospel Mission Partner to Collect School Supplies

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Public Schools, CHUM, and the Union Gospel Mission want to send kids back to school prepared.

These groups have partnered for another ‘Adopt a Backpack’ drive. Between now and August 15th you can drop off school supplies at CHUM’s food shelf in Downtown Duluth to help families in need.

Organizers say going back to school on the same page as everyone else is the start to a good school year.

“The fact that they have a backpack and supplies that look like the rest of the kids supplies, it makes them feel like a normal kid regardless of what’s happening at school or home,” said Scott Van Deale, CHUM Director of Distributive Services. “It’s that nice feeling of fitting in when you start a new job or a new school.”

The backpacks will be handed out August 31st. Click here to find out what items are needed.