E. Coli Found on Grand Marais Beach

GRAND MARAIS, Minn.-A water contact not recommended advisory has been issued by the Minnesota Department of Health today for Grand Marais downtown beach.

Elevated E. coli bacteria levels identified from samples collected indicate the possible presence of fecal contamination.

The beach is scheduled to be re-sampled tomorrow.

